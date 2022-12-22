3 years on, youth walks free in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, December 21

A local court has acquitted a 21-year-old youth in a rape case registered against him in 2019 after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the brother of prosecutrix who had alleged that on January 13, 2019, around 8.30 am, his sister had left home without informing anyone. He suspected that the accused enticed away her sister on a pretext of marriage.

On August 21, 2019, the victim returned home of her own and the accused was arrested.

The police had registered a case against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 363, 366, 376 (2) N and 6 of the POCSO Act.

During the course of investigation, the victim and the accused were medically examined. After completion of necessary formalities of investigation, a challan was presented in court.

Finding prima facie a case, the court framed charges against the accused for the offences under Sections 363, 366, 376 (2) N and 6 of the POCSO Act to which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Mandeep Kumar and Kashsih Jain, the counsel for the accused, stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. They said nothing was proved against the accused in the medical and CFSL reports. They said the victim had also denied the charges of the prosecution in her statement before the court.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.