3 youths held for murder bid

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three youths and apprehended a 15-year-old minor on the charge of attempt to murder. A resident of Nayagaon, Amit, alleged that Manish, alias Shvi; Anil Kumar, alias Lila; Gaurav, alias Bharat, and a minor boy, all residents of Sector 25, beat him with a baseball bat and iron angle, and damaged his car near the T-point on March 8. He was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case has been registered. TNS
Resident booked in cheating case
Chandigarh: A native of Churu, Rajasthan, Baniya Ram Prajapat, has alleged that Vikram of Dadu Majra cheated him out of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of providing work permit of Canada. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered. TNS
One arrested in NDPS case
Chandigarh: The police arrested Panchkula resident Tinku, 40, and recovered 140 gm of marijuana from him near Government High School, Subhash Nagar, Mani Majra, on March 8. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS
3 nabbed on theft charge
Chandigarh: The Palsora police arrested three persons, identified as Badhmajra resident Amit, 24, Rampur, Mohali resident Golu Yadav, 23, and Mohd Rashid, 34, involved in several incidents of theft in the recent past. The police recovered 11 LPG cylinders, a laptop, an LCD and an auto from them. They were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.
