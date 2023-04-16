3 youths held for stealing ACs from Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 15

The police today claimed to have nabbed three youths for stealing air conditioners by scaling the rear wall of a locked house at Sector 17 here.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit, Roshan Lal, alias Sagar, and Anirudh, alias Anu, all residents of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17, Panchkula.

In his complaint to the police on April 7, Kewal Krishan Amrohi, a resident of Sector 17, stated that he was in the business of old air conditioners. He had gone outstation from March 28 to April 6 after locking the house and had engaged a guard to look after the house in his absence. He came back home on April 6 and found the material used in ACs, 15 window ACs and 13 split AC kept in the rear verandah of the house stolen.

A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered was registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 14 police station.

During investigation, the police checked the CCTV footage of the area and came to know that three youths, who had covered their faces with cloth, had entered the house by scaling its rear wall. The police arrested the suspects in the case. They were produced in court today, which remanded them in two-day police custody.