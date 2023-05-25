3 yrs on, man acquitted in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Additional Sessions Judge Swati Sehgal has acquitted a person arrested in a three-year-old rape case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

Kuldeep Singh was booked following the complaint of a woman in 2020 wherein she alleged that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The challan was presented against the accused in the court. Finding prima facie a case, charges were framed against him under the offences punishable under Section 376 (2N) of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Inderjit Basssi, the counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. The counsel said there was a delay in filing of the FIR and that there were contradictions in the statements of the complainant, which made her unreliable.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.