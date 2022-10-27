30 business units in Barwala to go under hammer

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 26

In view of the demand for commercial sites in the Industrial Area of Barwala, the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is going to e-auction around 30 shop-cum-offices (SCOs) in the Industrial Area tomorrow.

This is for the first time that the HSIIDC had decided to e-auction commercial sites to establish the market at the Industrial Area. The SCOs would be triple-storey units.

Divulging details, HSIIDC spokesman Puneet Arora said with the opening of the market, the industry would get a new direction. He said since the industrial area was situated on the highway, people would benefit from the market.

The size of the SCO will be 108 sq m and the reserve price of each unit being auctioned has been fixed at Rs 65,28,600. The earnest money deposit has been kept at Rs 3,26,430. The auction will start at 7 am and close at 11 am.

Arora said the number of participants in the auction had been increasing continuously and the department had received more than 190 applications so far.

He said the HSIIDC was expected to get a good response from the first e-auction.

People are showing keen interest in setting up industrial units in the Barwala area as there is not much space left in Mohali district, Chandigarh or in Panchkula city. As the Industrial Area is located close to the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway number 73, traders could transport their goods to the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and also to Punjab besides Haryana.

HSIIDC sites

