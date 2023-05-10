30 children suffering from muscular dystrophy protest

Chandigarh, May 9

As many as 30 children afflicted with muscular dystrophy from different districts of Haryana sat on a daylong protest here today.

Accompanied by their parents, the children, some in wheelchairs, sat outside the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to highlight the lack of medical facilities in the state.

A parent, Sunder Singh Rajput from Bhiwani district, said there was nothing in the name of medical facilities and no specialists in the state to attend to children suffering from muscular dystrophy.

“There were 120 of us - parents and children -who gathered outside the CM’s residence. We wanted to meet him to highlight our plight, but were not allowed inside. In fact, security personnel even pushed us around. We wanted to apprise the CM of the situation and urge him to provide medical care to our children,” he said.

The parents and children came in the morning and left late in the evening without meeting the CM. — TNS

