30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Chandigarh, November 14

Nearly 30% of the 914 hit-and-run cases reported in the city from 2017 to August 15 this year have remained untraced. As per RTI information provided by the Chandigarh Police, 267 of the total cases have not been traced.

The Sector 36 police station is the worst in terms of action as not even a single case reported in its jurisdiction has been traced. As per information, 29 cases were reported under the police station in which 20 lives were lost, but not even a single case could be traced.

The police say offending vehicles have not be traced due to lack of evidence or absence of eyewitness.

However, with new high-resolution CCTV cameras installed in the city, the police hope to track down vehicles involved in such cases.

“New cameras will certainly make it easier for the investigating officer to identify vehicles involved in accidents,” says a police official.

A total of 1,998 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city, of which 1,000 are used for surveillance and the rest for the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

In the past five and half years, a total of 314 persons have lost their lives in hit-and-run cases. Maximum 55 deaths have been reported in the area falling under the Sector 31 police station, while minimum five deaths have been seen in the area under the Sector 3 police station.

The peripheral areas have witnessed the maximum number of cases. As many as 144 FIRs have been registered under the Sector 31 police station, 99 at the Sector 39 police station, and 85 each at Sector 34 and Mani Majra police stations, having their jurisdiction bordering Mohali or Panchkula. The area under the Sector 19 police station has witnessed at least 23 cases.

Harman Singh Sidhu, president of NGO ArriveSafe that works towards road safety, says the victims, mostly cyclists and two-wheeler riders, are either left injured or lose life, while the culprits have a free run. “A professional and scientific probe can ensure cases are taken to their logical conclusion,” he says.

Sidhu adds he will give a representation to the UT Administrator so that hit-and-run cases are given priority they deserve and the accused are prosecuted under the harshest provisions.

