30 take part in karaoke event in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Karaoke Fusion Club of Chandigarh celebrated its 100th episode of karaoke singing yesterday.

More than 30 participants from different cities of the country mostly sang Bollywood songs. People not only from the tricity but also cities of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi came in large numbers to witness the event.

Dolly Guleria regaled the audience with a few “mukhras” of Punjabi folk songs like “Chann vekh ke shaunkan mele di”, “Ambarsarye de papad”, “Ek meri akkh kashni” and many more.