30 teams vying for inter-varsity rowing title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

A total of 30 teams are participating in the All-India Inter-University Rowing Championship underway at the sprawling venue of Sukhna Lake.

The event, which will conclude on December 27, is being organised by the Directorate of Sports, Punjab University, Chandigarh.

The tournament began on Friday. On the first day of the tournament, rowers are allowed to acclimatise themselves with the prevailing conditions at the venue by letting them enter the waters and have a feel of the course.

Amit Singh, one of the participants who returned from his practice round, said, “The conditions at the venue are just perfect as it could be.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh