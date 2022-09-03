30 women-led startups take part in TiE contest at IISER, Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 2

To rev up the existing women startup ecosystem in the region, TiE (Chandigarh), in collaboration with Startup Punjab, organised the chapter finals of the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali.

More than 30 women-led startups applied for the competition this year, of which the top nine teams competed in the finals. The top three winners were felicitated by Sibin C, Director, Industries and Commerce, Punjab, with a prize money of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively during a prize distribution ceremony.

Underlining that there is never a shortage of funding for good ideas, Sibin C urged women entrepreneurs to be fearless in their commitment to their purpose of achieving success. He also talked about the various schemes and seed funds Startup Punjab had launched for women startups registered in Punjab.

Robin Aggarwal, president, TiE (Chandigarh), said mentoring, networking, incubation and funding were the core thrust areas of the event.

