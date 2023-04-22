 30-year-old held with heroin in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

30-year-old held with heroin in Chandigarh

The UT police have arrested a man for possessing 4 gm heroin. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man for possessing 4 gm heroin. Suspect Sunil (30), a resident of Phase I, Industrial Area, was nabbed near a club in Sector 26. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and an investigation initiated. TNS

Woman attacked in Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked by the UT police for attacking a woman. A 40-year-old woman alleged Jaswinder Singh, Samar, Deep, Balwinder and others, all residents of Mani Majra, assaulted her. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station and an investigation initiated.

Child marriage prevented

Panchkula: The marriage of a minor girl, aged about 15, was prevented by the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer of the Women and Child Development Department. Sonia Sabharwal, the officer, said injunction orders were passed by the court of Panchkula CJM Nitin Raj that the parents of the girl would not marry her until she attained majority. The wedding was to be held at Bhainsa Tibba, Mansa Devi Complex, on Saturday. TNS

AIMS observes laboratory day

Mohali: Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences observed World Laboratory Day here on Friday to celebrate the contributions of lab technicians in healthcare services. The technical staff at the AIMS, Mohali, presented a cultural programme on the occasion. Director-Principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti lauded the role of technical staff in healthcare services. Medical Superintendent Dr Navdeep Singh Saini said they made an immense contribution towards patient care. TNS

National Civil Services Day

Chandigarh: The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday observed National Civil Services Day to commemorate the historic moment when first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. All officers and officials of MC listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renewed their commitment towards the state and the service. TNS

Chinese Language Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Chinese Language Day was celebrated by students of Chinese Language. Prof Damodar Panda, Professor of Chinese Language and Chinese Studies, delivered a special lecture on ‘Significance of Chinese Language Day, importance of Chinese language and its characteristics’. He talked about the important role of Huangdi or Yellow Emperor and contribution of Cangjie, official historian of Yellow Emperor, the inventor of the script/character of Chinese language. TNS

Man arrested with knife

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Dhanas resident with a knife. The suspect, identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Nitu (26), was nabbed from Sector 25. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

CII Coolex 2023 kicks off in city

Chandigarh: CII Northern Region started its four-day exhibition of air-conditioning and refrigeration products, CII Coolex 2023. It began at Himachal Bhawan, Sector 28, here, on Friday. The exhibition will be held from April 21 to April 24. The products on display include air-conditioners (window, split, cassette, indoor & outdoor), refrigerators, deep freezers, retail refrigerators, air coolers, air purifiers, evaporative cooling pads, water purifiers, water coolers, and water dispensers. Anisha Shrivastav, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the four-day exhibition. TNS

Shaking a leg: Students of PEC perform bhangra during the 13th annual Padma Bhushan Jaspal Bhatti Cultural Evening at the PEC auditorium. The event was organised by the Punjab Engineering College Old Students’ Association on Friday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Eyesore: Heaps of garbage near Government Model Senior Secondary School present an ugly sight in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI

