30-year-old man dies in car crash

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 25

A 30-year-old man, the only son of his parents, was killed after his car rammed into a truck from the rear side on the Banur-Zirakpur main road this morning. The deceased has been identified as Sumitpal Singh, a resident of Sector 69, Mohali.

The luxury car was badly crushed under the truck and had to be extricated with the help of a crane.

The accident took place around 6 am when Sumitpal was going from Sector 69 to Chhat village. His car rammed into a truck near Rampur village. The victim died on the spot. The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The police said the victim was planning to go abroad and was waiting for his visa. ASI Jaswinder Singh said the body of the victim was handed over to his family after a post-mortem in the afternoon.