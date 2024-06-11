30-year-old man tries to run over father, younger brother, flees

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

A 30-year-old son, allegedly disowned by his family six years back, tried to run over his father and younger brother before fleeing with his three friends, at Chilla village recently.

The police have booked Lovepreet Singh (30) and three others for attempt to murder and attacking his father Nazar Singh (55) and younger brother Gursimran Singh (24) due to a family dispute and some money-related matter.

In his complaint to the police, Nazar alleged that Lovepreet, who was ousted from the house in 2018, tried to run over him and his younger son Gursimran and later beat them up when they had gone to the fields. The duo was injured and admitted to Phase-VI Civil Hospital.

The complainant alleged that his elder son disobeyed him, reportedly consumed drugs and had attacked them with an axe on May 31. “But the police took no action against him then,” he alleged and added that a local politician was instigating the accused.

Sohana SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said, “The police is probing the allegation that Nazar broke the windshield with a stone after which, in a fit of rage, Lovepreet tried to run over them but they escaped. Lovepreet is absconding since then.” A case has been registered at the Sohana police station.

