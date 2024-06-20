30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 20

A 30-year-old woman, mother of a four-year-old boy, was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner in a hotel in Phase 1 here on Wednesday night.

Nawanshahr resident Sunita Rani was found dead in her room after her neck was injured with a sharp-edged weapon. The suspect, Sunil of Nawanshahr, reportedly fled with the toddler. Sunil, who hails from the same village as that of victim’s husband, is absconding.

Police suspect that Sunil and Sunita were having an extramarital affair as the victim and her husband were undergoing divorce proceedings.

The trio checked into the hotel on Wednesday night. When nobody opened the door late in the morning, the hotel staff called in the police. Police is probing the documents submitted by them at the hotel reception.

