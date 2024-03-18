300 families put up ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ name plates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Nearly 300 families, in a unique gesture, have put up name plates with suffix 'Modi Ka Parivar' outside their houses in Maloya, weeks after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's “parivarvaad” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Demand increased Demand for such name plates has increased. Sanjiv Rana, BJP spokesperson

“The families were hurt by personal attack on Modi. So, to show solidarity with him and support him, they have decided to have it (name plate),” said BJP spokesperson Sanjiv Rana, who is leading the campaign.

"The demand for name plates has increased. We have ordered 200 more such name plates. People are proudly putting up these outside their houses. Due to their cheap mindset, the Opposition makes derogatory remarks against the PM and his family. They should know that it is due to Modi that several families are living happily today," Rana said.

The BJP said it expects more people in other parts of Chandigarh would put up such name plates.

