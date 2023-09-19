31 proposals get Panchkula MC House nod

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 18

Thirty-one agenda items were passed during a meeting of the General House of the Municipal Corporation (MC) here today.

All 23 councillors attended the meeting and had deliberations on the door-to-door garbage and horticulture waste lifting among several issues.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal presided over the meeting in which an action taken report (ATR) was sought in connection with the last meeting. MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta, Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi, SE Vijay Goel and other officials were present at the meeting.

Congress councillors don black clothes The Congress councillors, wearing black clothes, protested against the “easy availability of drugs in the city” and the alleged failure of the government to curb the menace. They pointed finger towards a BJP’s nominated councillor, Raj Kumar, in this trade and encroachments.

Despite uproar by the Congress councillors, a proposal was passed by the BJP-JJP councillors to support the decision to celebrate August 23 every year as National Space Day and name two important points related to the Chandrayaan Mission as Tiranga (where the footprints of Chandrayaan-2 lay) and Shiv Shakti (where Chandrayaan-3 landed).

In order to curb drug addiction, a proposal was passed to close all types of hotels, restaurants, liquor vends by 2 am in view of the rising intoxication in the city. Under the Excise Policy, clubs are allowed to run till 2 am. After that, club owners have to pay extra fee. A resolution was also passed to deny permission to run any club restaurant at night in a residential area. The Police Department would also be asked to take strict action against hookah bars.

The Mayor proposed immediate recarpeting of all A and B roads in the city whose defect liability period (DLP) had expired. Goyal said the proposal to allot land to sports academies in Panchkula was approved. The proposals to construct synthetic rubber track, mini-sports stadium and play station in one park in each ward of Panchkula town, construction of sports complex at the community centre of the MDC, Sector 6, and renovation of ponds in villages, including Saketri, were also cleared.

Nod was also given to the proposal to install a statue of martyr Udham Singh on the Sector 4 side of the Sector 4/10/11/5 chowk, space to LPG cylinder agencies in other villages instead of Kot/Jaswatgarh, developing of parks on the concept of mini-India in large parks transferred by the HSIIDC to the MC and provision of food stalls there.

Due to opposition by the Congress councillors of giving land in Jaloli village for cow shed, it was decided that the MC itself would build a cow shed on the land and run it.

Approval was also given to the proposal to install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of all community centres under the Panchkula MC and B roads in sectors.

