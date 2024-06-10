31 public toilets to be rebuilt

Chandigarh, June 9
People will soon have facilities such as luxurious bath cubicles, touch-free flushing, breastfeeding rooms and automatic sanitary napkin incinerators at 31 'aspirational' public toilets in the city.
The local Municipal Corporation is going to convert existing 31 public toilets into 'aspirational' toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. The existing toilets will be dismantled and reconstructed in Sectors 7, 8, 9, 11, 18, 20, 26, 28, 37 and 47 along with Mani Majra.
The cost of upgrading these 31 toilets will be about Rs 5.53 crore. According to the MC, earlier, the estimated cost of this upgrade was Rs 3.37 crore, which was approved by the state-level technical committee in March 2022. Later, it was revised to Rs 5.53 crore.
There are about 135 seats in these 31 toilets. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will provide Rs 2.5 lakh per seat for building 'aspirational' toilets. Accordingly, funds to the tune of Rs 3.30 crore have been allocated by the MoHUA for the same.
The remaining amount of Rs 2.23 crore is to be arranged by the corporation. The agenda regarding this amount will be tabled in the MC House meeting on Tuesday for approval.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...