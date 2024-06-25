31 two-wheelers dumped in Sector 43 motor market seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today seized 31 two-wheelers dumped on the civic body’s land in the Sector 43 motor market.

According to officials, the bikes have been lying there for about six months. They were parked by dealers for sale purposes. However, since they were parked on the MC land, they were seized.

“There is a fine of Rs 2,000 per seized vehicle. They can now get it released after paying the fee at the MC office. We had to use four trucks to carry these vehicles to our dump yard,” said an official.

The drive was carried out following directions of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“Not just Sector 43 motor market, we are also checking other markets. If any vehicle is found dumped there, it will be seized,” said the official.

It has been observed that parking lots and roadsides are full of dumped vehicles parked near the Sector 48 motor market. The MC has been carrying out enforcement drives here, but they have failed to find a permanent solution to this problem.

