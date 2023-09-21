31st National Kho-Kho c'ship inaugurated

Panchkula, September 20
The 31st National Kho-Kho Competition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mauli village in the district today. Sarwan welcomed 650 players from Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, and Shillong and encouraged them to give their best without getting carried away by wins and losses.
Students of Navodaya Vidyalaya presented a Haryanavi and Garba dance along with group songs. On the occasion, Principal Roop Chand said, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is successfully running 661 schools in every district across India, except Tamil Nadu, where students are imparted quality education as well as training in sports.”
