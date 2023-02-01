32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Visitors will be able to avail of free parking facility at all 89 paid spaces at least for a week or 10 days as the Municipal Corporation will take some time to engage and depute staff to manage the facilities.

“We have started the process of hiring staff on a temporary basis till the new parking firm takes over. We took documents from some of the workers today. It will take seven to 10 days to engage and depute staff in a phased manner,” said an official.

While 57 parking lots in the city had gone free after the expiry of Zone-II agency’s contract on January 23, the contract of Zone-I agency, which had been managing 32 other lots, ended today.

The MC House had yesterday decided to hand over all 89 parking lots by floating a fresh tender and will run these spaces on its own till a new agency takes over.

The MC had fixed charges of Rs 14 from four-wheelers and Rs 7 from two-wheelers in the paid parking spaces. It is expected the charges will remain the same when the MC takes over.