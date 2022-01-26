32 to get commendation certificates in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to award commendation certificates to 32 persons on Republic Day for rendering outstanding meritorious services in their particular field. The certificates will be given by UT Adviser Dharam Pal during the function.

Awardees from different departments of the UT Administration include Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries, Dr Surender Singh Dahiya, Director, Directorate of Higher Education, Jatinder Singh, Senior Assistant in the office of Director Higher Education, posted in the Police Branch, UT Secretariat, Heena Talwar, Excise & Taxation Officer, Excise & Taxation Department, Parveen Kumar, peon, Labour Department, Jasbir Singh, constable, Chandigarh Police, Dinesh Singh, Senior Assistant, Cultural Affairs Department, Suresh Kumar, Deputy Controller (F&A), Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), Pawan Kumar Sharma, Superintendent, CTU, Sarban Singh, Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil), CP Division No.3, and Satyavir Singh, patwari.

The awardees from the Department of Health include Ravinder Yadav, Medical Social Welfare Officer, GMCH-32, Dr Varinder Saini, Head of Department, Pulmonary Medicine, GMCH-32, Dr Charru Singla, Senior Medical Officer, GMSH-16, Dr Amarjeet Singh Senior Medical Officer, GMSH 16, Pinki Martha, Senior Nursing Officer, GMSH 16, Munish Kumari Sharma, Senior Nursing Officer, GMSH-16, Parul Sharma, LHV, GMSH-16, Hari Bahadur, ward servant, GMSH-16, Shankar Kumar, sweeper, GMSH-16, and Chaman Lal, security guard, GMSH-16.

Vijay Kumar Premi, Executive Engineer, Public Health Circle, Municipal Corporation, Manohar Lal, peon, Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism Development Corporation, and Jang Parminder Singh, Senior Assistant, Chandigarh Housing Board will also be felicitated from other departments.

Aanandita Kapoor, in the field of social service, and Rajiv Sharma, honorary secretary, Chandigarh Rowing Association, in the field of public service, will also be awarded on Republic Day.

Special Olympic players Tanveer Singh, Kalpana, Rupinder Singh and Jatin Kashyap will be honoured in the field of sports. Vinay Kumar Lal, and Tarushi Gaur will also be given commendation certificates for their contribution to sports.