32 UILS students clear PCS exam

Chandigarh, October 13
Thirty-two students of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) of Panjab University have cleared the PCS judicial exam. They included Gurkirat Singh, Shefalika Suneja, Amandish Kaur, Anannya Rishi, Dasvinder Singh, Navkiran Kaur, Parneet Saroy, Puneet Verma, Anurag Arora, Armaan Sandhu and Arvind Singh.
