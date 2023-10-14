32 UILS students clear PCS exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

Thirty-two students of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) of Panjab University have cleared the PCS judicial exam. They included Gurkirat Singh, Shefalika Suneja, Amandish Kaur, Anannya Rishi, Dasvinder Singh, Navkiran Kaur, Parneet Saroy, Puneet Verma, Anurag Arora, Armaan Sandhu and Arvind Singh.

