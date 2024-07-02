32 virtual court studios at Burail Model Jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 1
In accordance with the new laws, jail authorities have set up 32 virtual court (VC) studios in the Model Jail, Burail, to facilitate the remand, trial, and other legal proceedings of undertrial prisoners through VC, as required under Section 530 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
IG Prisons Raj Kumar Singh inaugurated these today.
During the inauguration, the IG addressed the undertrial prisoners, informing them of the changes brought by the new laws. He assured them that lawyers from the Chandigarh District Legal Services Authority would organise detailed awareness sessions on the new laws.
The implementation of Section 530 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita requires that undertrial prisoners be produced through VC for remand, trial, and other proceedings. This initiative is expected to save significant public funds on transportation and the deployment of police personnel to escort prisoners to court, while also preventing incidents of prisoners absconding during court hearings.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...