34-yr-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 24

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house here today.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Arora (34), a resident of Shanti Kunj Apartments in Swastik Vihar Colony. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and brought down the body. It was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi. No suicide note was recovered, the police said.

Inspector Onkar Singh Brar, SHO, Zirakpur police station, said the preliminary investigation revealed that the father of the deceased had died three months ago following which he was suffering from a mental disorder.

