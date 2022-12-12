343 defaulters lose power in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 11

As many as 343 non-domestic power connections have been snapped by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited in the Mohali circle owing to non-payment of outstanding amounts.

Officials said only commercial connections had been disconnected as the owners were not clearing their dues.

Past drive Rs 1.40 cr dues recovered from consumers across all categories in Oct

117 connections of defaulters with over Rs 1L dues disconnected

PSPCL officials, including engineers and junior engineers, have recovered Rs 1.52 crore dues from 744 non-residential consumers in Mohali, Zirakpur and Lalru, falling under the Mohali Distribution Circle in the recent past.

“The PSPCL had deployed 34 teams in Mohali, Zirakpur and Lalru area to recover the dues. No non-commercial connection was cut during this drive. The recovery drive will continue in the coming days. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on time to avoid inconvenience,” said an official.

The PSPCL in October had snapped 117 power connections of defaulters in various categories having outstanding amount of more than Rs 1 lakh were disconnected and dues worth Rs 1.40 crore recovered from such consumers across all categories.

The PSPCL had then initiated an action plan to recover the dues from defaulters falling under the domestic (DS), non-residential/commercial (NRS) and industrial categories.