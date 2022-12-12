343 defaulters lose power in Mohali

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, December 11
As many as 343 non-domestic power connections have been snapped by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited in the Mohali circle owing to non-payment of outstanding amounts.
Officials said only commercial connections had been disconnected as the owners were not clearing their dues.
Past drive
- Rs 1.40 cr dues recovered from consumers across all categories in Oct
- 117 connections of defaulters with over Rs 1L dues disconnected
PSPCL officials, including engineers and junior engineers, have recovered Rs 1.52 crore dues from 744 non-residential consumers in Mohali, Zirakpur and Lalru, falling under the Mohali Distribution Circle in the recent past.
34 teams formed
PSPCL has deployed 34 teams in Mohali, Zirakpur and Lalru to recover dues. The drive will continue in coming days. —A PSPCL official
“The PSPCL had deployed 34 teams in Mohali, Zirakpur and Lalru area to recover the dues. No non-commercial connection was cut during this drive. The recovery drive will continue in the coming days. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on time to avoid inconvenience,” said an official.
The PSPCL in October had snapped 117 power connections of defaulters in various categories having outstanding amount of more than Rs 1 lakh were disconnected and dues worth Rs 1.40 crore recovered from such consumers across all categories.
The PSPCL had then initiated an action plan to recover the dues from defaulters falling under the domestic (DS), non-residential/commercial (NRS) and industrial categories.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking
Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...
Air India nears historic order for 500 jets
Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...
J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary
BJP hails move, cites Hry database