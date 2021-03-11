35 jhuggis reduced to ashes in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 27
Around 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum at Fatehpur village in Sector 21 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. However, there was no human casualty in the incident.
According to the Fire Department, they received a call about the fire at 12.02 am, following which seven fire engines were pressed into service — five from the Sector 5 fire station, one from the Sector 20 sub-station and one from Barwala. It took around two hours to douse the flames, said fire officer Tarsem. He said they managed to save around 300 jhuggis from burning due to their “swift response” to the emergency. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The slum dwellers, who were left without a roof, were distraught as they lost most of belongings in the fire. They have sought relief from the authorities for their resettlement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors