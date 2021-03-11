35 jhuggis reduced to ashes in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 27

Around 35 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum at Fatehpur village in Sector 21 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. However, there was no human casualty in the incident.

According to the Fire Department, they received a call about the fire at 12.02 am, following which seven fire engines were pressed into service — five from the Sector 5 fire station, one from the Sector 20 sub-station and one from Barwala. It took around two hours to douse the flames, said fire officer Tarsem. He said they managed to save around 300 jhuggis from burning due to their “swift response” to the emergency. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The slum dwellers, who were left without a roof, were distraught as they lost most of belongings in the fire. They have sought relief from the authorities for their resettlement.