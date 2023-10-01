35 students of Shemrock School clear NDA written examination

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 30

It was a proud moment for Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, as its 35 students cleared the written National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

The Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Major General H Chauhan (VSM), said since the first batch passed out in 2013, the school had managed to get 217 cadets inducted into the NDA and various other military and naval academies. Of these cadets, 141 had already been commissioned as officers till June 2023, he said.

Chauhan while congratulating the students said the institute trained boys of Punjab to join defence forces by observing. He said the number of individuals joining defence forces from Punjab had been dwindling year by year.

School chairman AS Bajwa said the school and institute partnership applauds the efforts of 35 cadets out of 46, who cleared the written NDA exam. An unprecedented pass percentage of 76.08 per cent spoke volumes of the unparalleled partnership, he said.

