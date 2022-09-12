35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 11
The naked body of a 35-year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances outside a hotel at Attawa, Sector 42, this morning.
The victim has been identified as Sanjay, who used to stay in Attawa and earlier work in hotels. The body was found lying outside the hotel around 6 am following which the police were informed.
The police said the victim had visited Hotel Jannat on Saturday night to get some work, but was asked to leave. His wife Shivani, however, claimed he used to work there.
The police further said it was suspected the victim entered the hotel again after the staff had slept. “Although the investigation is in the preliminary stage, we suspect the victim was sleeping in the hotel when someone arrived there, and as he tried to flee in a hurry, he fell from the stairs,” said a police official.
The police said although there was an injury to the head, the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem.
The victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his wife Shivani and two children aged seven and three. His family, however, alleged he was murdered. “The condition in which the body was found strongly suggests he was murdered,” said Upasana, the victim’s sister-in-law.
The body was shifted to the mortuary and an investigation initiated at the Sector 36 police station.
It’s murder: Kin
- Sanjay had visited Hotel Jannat on Saturday night to get work, but was asked to leave. He apparently entered hotel again after staff slept
- He seemed to have been sleeping, when someone arrived there, and while fleeing in a hurry, he fell from stairs, said a police official
- His family, however, alleged the condition in which the body was found strongly suggested he was murdered
