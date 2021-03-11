35-year-old run over by truck

Chandigarh, August 18
A 35-year-old scooterist was crushed under a truck at the Sukhna light point here today. The victim has been identified as Monti, a resident of Ram Darbar.
According to information, both vehicles had stopped at the red light. As the lights turned green, both vehicles started moving towards Sector 28. However, the truck hit the scooter and the rider was crushed under its rear wheels. A constable, Shiv Kumar, who was on duty at the light point rang up the control room. A PCR reached the spot and took the victim to the PGI, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The police said the driver fled the scene. A case has been registered.
