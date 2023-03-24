35K visit Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 23

Over 35,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Devi temple in Chandimandir on the second day of the nine-day Navratri festival amidst heavy security arrangements today.

Donations of more than Rs 27.87 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at the three shrines.

Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said donations of more than Rs 22.19 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, around Rs 4.08 lakh at the Kalka temple and more than Rs 1.59 lakh at the Chandi Devi temple. Besides cash, devotees offered six gold and 62 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi temple and five gold and 78 silver jewellery items at the Kali Mata temple as donations.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, along with his family, offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine. The Board CEO Ashok Kumar Bansal, and secretary Sharda Prajaparti were also present on the occasion.