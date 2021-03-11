36 Chandigarh officials transferred

Chandigarh, June 10
In a major reshuffle, the UT Administration today ordered the transfer and posting orders of 36 Superintendents (Grade I and II) of various departments with immediate effect.
According to the order issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, the officials who have completed more than three years of service in the same branch and the department, irrespective of the designation or post, have been transferred under the inter-departmental transfer policy.
