36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

July 15

As many as 36 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Balongi, Badhmajra, Daun and Dhakoli in the district.

Health officials informed that 19 patients were admitted to the District Hospital, Mohali, three at the Community Health Centre in Kurali and 14 at the subdivisional hospital in Dera Bassi.

Samples taken In Balongi, the contamination is likely to be from the MC water supply while in Badhmajra and Daun, individual pumps and own pipelines are suspected causes of contamination.

A team of the PGI and Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, took samples of water from various sources in the Daun and Balongi areas to confirm the point of contamination and repair it.

Officials said contaminated water was likely to be the reason behind the disease, adding that medical camps had been set up to provide treatment and water tankers were being used to provide clean drinking water to area residents.

Mohali SDM Sarabjit Kaur, MC Joint Commissioner Kiran Sharma and Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar visited the affected areas.

As a precautionary measure, water tankers have been made available in Balongi village and samples of water taps from the houses had been taken. Medical teams under the supervision of Gharuan SMO Surinder Pal Kaur had organised a camp where free medicines were given.

The Civil Surgeon said medical check-up camps were being held by health teams. ASHA workers were going door to door and distributing ORS packets and zinc tablets.

