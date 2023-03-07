36th SJOBA Rally: Sunny Sidhu, Ashwin Nayak winners of 4-WD extreme event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The team of Sunny Sidhu and Ashwin Nayak claimed first position in the 4-WD extreme category on the concluding day of the 36th edition of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Rally.

Suresh Rana and Murthy PVS claimed second position while the pair of Hemraj and Virender Kashyap claimed thirid position.

In the two-wheeler (moto) extreme category, Shivam Thakur, Yuva Kumar and Happy Verma claimed first three positions, respectively. In the TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) format, the team of Mayank Chopra and Sonal Roy emerged the winners, followed by Rabinder Deshmukh and Nitin Yadav at second position, and Nikunj Toshniwal and Dinky Varghese K at third.

Two women riders took part in the moto segment and one all-woman team of three members participated in the TSD category. The participants followed a route through the regions of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab before reaching the final destination.