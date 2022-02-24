37 illegal colonies in Zirakpur face action

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 23

The Mohali administration is set to take action against unauthorised colonies which have not taken the final certificate after their one-year deadline expired. An official said the registration of ownership of houses in 37 such housing colonies in and around Zirakpur could be put on hold.

The housing colonies and societies fall in Zirakpur, Pabhat, Lohgarh, Dyalpura, Peer Muchalla, Nabha, Nagla, Ramgarh Bhudda, Chhath and other areas. The housing colonies and societies under the scanner range from 1955 sq yards to 15 acres.

A meeting in this regard was held at Zirakpur, which was attended by Mohali ADC (Urban Development) Pooja Sayal, Zirakpur Naib Tehsildar Harminder Singh Sidhu, Zirakpur MC Executive Officer Girish Verma and civic body officials.

Officials said the colonisers had failed to pay up the pending charges of the Local Bodies Department well past the deadline.

“Administration officials discussed cases in which unauthorised colonies are not taking the final certificate even after the expiry of deadline. Revenue officials have been given directions,” said Girish Verma, Zirakpur Municipal Council Executive Officer, who attended the meeting. The civic body official said no notice had been issued by the Zirakpur MC in this regard.

