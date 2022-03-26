39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

PTI

Chandigarh, March 26

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the 39th ‘Hunar Haat’ here in which over 720 artisans and craftsmen from several states are participating.

‘Hunar Haat’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for uplifting artisans and to showcase their craft, food and culture.

On this occasion, Purohit, in his address, said, “There is no dearth of skilled artisans and craftsmen in our country and ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided ample economic opportunities to them.” Purohit said ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided a huge platform to the indigenous artisans and craftsmen and it is an effective effort to take local indigenous talent to global level, according to an official release.

The governor said ‘Hunar Haat’ has given recognition to India’s traditional and ancestral art and craft, which was on the verge of extinction.

“There is a tremendous scope of export of indigenous products of our artisans and ‘Hunar Haat’ is playing a vital role in this regard,” he said.

Artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country brought their products at ‘Hunar Haat’, which will continue till April 3.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided employment opportunities to more than 8.50 lakh indigenous artisans and craftsmen and other people associated with them in the last about seven years.

Over 50 per cent of these beneficiaries are women artisans. This is the testament to the successful ongoing journey of ‘Hunar Haat’, he stated.

Naqvi said the 40th ‘Hunar Haat’ will be organised in Pune.

Besides, it will also be organised in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places.

Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain and Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur were also present on the occasion.