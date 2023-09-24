3K schoolkids attend marathon on drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 23

Nealy 3,000 children from over 30 schools participated in a marathon organised to raise awareness about ill-effects of drugs by the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) and Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association (FPSWA), Haryana.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who flagged off the marathon, said the battle against drugs could not be fought by the police alone and it required collective efforts of all segments of society.

In the boys’ category, Robin stood first while Taranpreet and Daksh secured the second and third spots, respectively. In the girls’ category, Nikita stood first followed by Ramya and Shreyanshi.

Meanwhile, the ‘Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon’ was flagged off from Ambala City today for its further journey towards Panchkula. Commissioner Ambala Division Renu S Phulia showed the green flag to the cyclothon at Shaurya Chowk in Ambala City.

