3rd phase of public bike sharing project unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 25

Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today launched the Public Bike Sharing System Phase III, adding 1,250 more bicycles at 155 new docking stations to the existing fleet.

The Chandigarh Smart City project was started in December 2020 with a pilot phase comprising 250 bicycles and 25 docking stations, followed by Phase I in August 2021 with 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations.

The project’s Phase II began in February 2022, with the addition of 1,250 new bicycles to the fleet and 155 more docking stations. As many as 3,750 bicycles are now available at 465 docking stations across the city with the launch of Phase III.

Users can pick up a cycle for Rs 10 for half an hour from any of the docking stations, while the charge drops to Rs 5 per half an hour for those with annual membership of Rs 500. The bicycles can be used after registering on the ‘SmartBike’ app.

Listing the benefits of the project, Anindita Mitra, CEO, Smart City Chandigarh, said there were over 2 lakh registered users who undertook 8.30 lakh rides covering 33 lakh km. A major achievement had been the 750 plus tonne CO2 emission saved since December 2020.

Purohit said the project was a step in the right direction towards reducing air pollution and promoting a healthier lifestyle among residents of Chandigarh.

Dharampal, Adviser to UT Administrator; Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Local Government; Praveer Ranjan, Director General of Police; Anup Gupta, Mayor; DV Manohar, chairman, Smart Bike Mobility Pvt Ltd; NP Sharma, chief general manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited; and Dharmin, MD, Smart Bike Ltd, were present at the launch at Raj Bhawan.

