3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 1

The number of patients with post-Covid symptoms is fewer in the third wave. However, patients are still complaining of respiratory issues, persistent fatigue, heart-related discomfort and psychological issues.

Doctors have warned these patients against rigorous exercise due to gradual rehabilitation after Covid-19. Some patients have also complained of prolonged cough and cold.

Dr Sanjay D Cruz from the Department of Internal Medicine, GMCH, Sector 32, said: “Post-Covid complications are an outcome of long Covid in patients who are symptomatic during the course of their illness. Long Covid issues include lingering breathing problems and cough. There are a few patients who were reporting such issues after the third wave.”

“The third wave was much milder with only a few patients requiring hospitalisation and intensive care. Hence, the prevalence of post-Covid complication in patients who recovered in the third wave is extremely low. True incidence is yet be known as the wave has just subsided,” said Dr Mandeep Garg, PGI radiologist.

“Covid-19 is a multi-system disease involving various organs of the body and neuropsychiatric issues. There was hardly any lung involvement in the third wave and symptomatic patients can have mild breathlessness and cough, which will subside over time,” said Dr Garg.

Dr Garg said: “Fatigue is the most common post-Covid symptom found in patients and it can take months to subside. Due to minor scarring of lungs, there are respiratory issues in some patients, but it is reversible with time. It is advised not to indulge in strenuous workout as the body is already under fatigue and such workouts can be counterproductive.”

