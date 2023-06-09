4 AAP councillors on way to protest against MP detained

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The UT police today detained four AAP councillors, who were on their way to protest against MP Kirron Kher in Sarangpur. The MP had gone there to lay stone of paver and road works.

Councillors Damanpreet Singh, Prem Lata, Anju Katyal and Jasbir Singh Laddi were taken to the Sector 17 police station and were released after the MP’s event ended.

“It is undemocratic to round up elected representatives like this. It is their right to protest. We condemn the police action. The MP should apologise to the councillors for her behaviour in the MC House,” said Pardeep Chhabra, senior AAP leader, who was at the Sector 17 police station to meet the detained members of the MC House. He said they were rounded up from different places near the venue.

Meanwhile, a video went viral in which black ribbons were being shown to Kher’s cavalcade. The protesters were demonstrating against Kher over her behaviour in the MC House meeting two days ago. During the meeting, Laddi and Kher had an alleged abusive fight in a new low in the House.