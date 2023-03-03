4 arrested for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four persons have been arrested for snatching a mobile phone and cash. Sajjad Khan (24), who works as mechanic at the Mani Majra motor market, reported that on February 28, he was returning home at Bapu Dham Colony on foot when four persons snatched his phone and Rs 220 near the Sports Complex, Mani Majra. The IT Park police identified the suspects as Adesh (26), Rahul, alias Papad (24); Amir Khan (27) and Kaku (21), all residents of New Indira Colony and arrested them. TNS

Sec 22 resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: Crime Branch of the UT police arrested a Sector 22 resident with six grams of heroin. The police said the suspect, identified as Ashwani, was nabbed near the Circus Ground in Sector 17. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Woman booked for theft

Chandigarh: An unidentified woman has been booked on the charge of stealing clothes from a showroom in Sector 7. The police has registered a case at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Man attacked at Dadu Majra

Chandigarh: A resident of Dadu Majra was attacked with bricks and sticks. Rahul reported that Manvir, a resident of the same locality, attacked him. He suffered injuries. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station.

Science Day lecture

Chandigarh: To mark National Science Day, the Society for Promotion of Science and Technology in India (SPSTI) organised a lecture at Central Instrumentation Lab on the Panjab University campus. Prof Arun K Grover, former Vice-Chancellor of the university and vice-president of SPSTI, delivered the lecture on the subject, “CV Raman and the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics”.

Painting competition

Chandigarh: A painting competition was organised in Mata Gujri Hall, Girls Hostel No. 1, at the PU on the theme, “Role of education in a woman’s life”, on March 1. Charul, Nancy and Diksha won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.