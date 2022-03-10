4 arrested for thefts on trains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Government Railway police (GRP), Chandigarh, arrested four persons for their allegedly involvement in theft and snatching incidents on trains.

The four suspects, in the age group of 21 to 30, were arrested from the Sadbhawna Express last night, said Chandigarh GRP SHO Vilayati Saini. The suspects have been identified as Chhote Lal, Jitendra Yadav, Manak Ram and Inderpal.

All are residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The police also recovered a mobile phone, a handbag, a backpack, a digital wrist watch and Rs6,000 from them. They committed at least three thefts in 2022, the police said, adding that records were being examined for their involvement in other cases. The first FIR was registered on January 20 under Sections 379 and 34, IPC, the second on February 11 under Section 379, IPC, and the third on March 8 under Sections 379, 411 and 34, IPC. Saini said, “Before the lockdown, the suspects used to travel on trains as unauthorised vendors. They are drug addicts and used to commit offences together.” —