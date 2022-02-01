4 arrested on kidnap charge by Chandigarh police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Four persons have been arrested by the UT police for allegedly kidnapping a man from Sector 17. The victim, Deepak, a resident of Dhanas, who works at a sweets shop, had arguments with one of his colleagues, who then hatched a conspiracy to kidnap him.

The complainant, Vinod Kumar, who works as a supervisor at Sindhi Sweets in Sector 17, reported that on January 29, a cook, Ashish, had a scuffle with another worker, Deepak. Ashish threatened Deepak with dire consequences.

On January 30, around 10 pm, Ashish, along with his accomplices, thrashed Deepak and kidnapped him in a white car from near the shop.

The police were informed, who registered a case at the Sector 17 police station.

Around two hours later, the suspects, Ashish Rawat (24), Rahul (26) and Deepak Pandey (25), residents of Butrela, Sector 41, and Vikram Singh (26), a resident of Sector 22, were nabbed from a forest area in Kansal. —