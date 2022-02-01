4 arrested on kidnap charge by Chandigarh police

Chandigarh, January 31
Four persons have been arrested by the UT police for allegedly kidnapping a man from Sector 17. The victim, Deepak, a resident of Dhanas, who works at a sweets shop, had arguments with one of his colleagues, who then hatched a conspiracy to kidnap him.
The complainant, Vinod Kumar, who works as a supervisor at Sindhi Sweets in Sector 17, reported that on January 29, a cook, Ashish, had a scuffle with another worker, Deepak. Ashish threatened Deepak with dire consequences.
On January 30, around 10 pm, Ashish, along with his accomplices, thrashed Deepak and kidnapped him in a white car from near the shop.
The police were informed, who registered a case at the Sector 17 police station.
Around two hours later, the suspects, Ashish Rawat (24), Rahul (26) and Deepak Pandey (25), residents of Butrela, Sector 41, and Vikram Singh (26), a resident of Sector 22, were nabbed from a forest area in Kansal. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...