4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Panchkula, November 5

Four armed men fired at a 31-year-old vehicle dealer in Sector 20 here on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The victim, Naveen Kumar of Surajpur village in the district sustained a bullet injury in the leg and was being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

In his statement to the police, Kumar, who is in the business of sale and purchase of vehicles, said late on Thursday night, he and his brother Vikas were returning home from Dhakoli in their car.

Around 12.15 am, when they reached the service lane under Sector 20 flyover, an SUV overtook them and intercepted their vehicle. Four youths, armed with sticks, stepped out of the SUV and attacked Naveen, who then tried to escape. One of the assailants pulled out a pistol and fired at him, injuring him in the leg.

The brothers somehow managed to flee the spot and informed the police. Naveen was admitted to the GMCH. The police registered a case under Sections 307 and 341 of the IPC and the Arms Act at Sector 14 police station, Panchkula. Further investigation was on.

A couple of days earlier, an encounter took place a few km away from the crime spot on the Zirakpur-Panchkula highway. The police had arrested three persons after a brief encounter at a hotel on the highway.

