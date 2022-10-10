4 booked for Ambala dowry death

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 9

Four persons were booked for dowry death after a woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Ambala on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja, a resident of Mithapur village.

On a complaint of the deceased’s mother Rekha Bawa, a resident of Yamunanagar, a case has been registered against Pooja’s husband, father-in-law, sister-in-law and her husband under Sections 304-B and 34 of the IPC at the Saha police station.

In her complaint, Rekha stated that Pooja got married in the year 2020 and was harassed for not bringing adequate dowry. The accused used to send her back to her parental house over the issue. “She was being harassed and pressured to bring cash. In May 2021, she was blessed with a son and her husband demanded Rs 1 lakh from us. We managed to give Rs 50,000 only. For the past six months, they were asking for more money. I managed to give them Rs 50,000 more but they were not satisfied and kept harassing her,” the complainant alleged.

She further alleged, “Yesterday, I received a call from Pooja and she informed that her in-laws were asking for Rs 50,000 more. Her sister-in-law and her (sister-in-law’s) husband were treating her badly. Later, I got information that my daughter has hanged herself from a ceiling fan.”

Saha SHO Yashdeep Singh said the body was handed over to the victim’s kin after postmortem and an investigation had been initiated into the case.

#Ambala #Yamunanagar