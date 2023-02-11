4 booked for attacking Peer Muchalla resident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 10

The Panchkula police have booked four youths and other unidentified persons for brutally attacking a person, a resident of Peer Muchalla, in an old enmity case. The suspects have been identified as Vikas, Naveen, Golu and Cheeku and others.

The victim, Abhishek Mithani (25), in his complaint to the police, said he was at his clothes shop in Harmilap Nagar when he received a call from Mehul Saini, a resident of Sector 10. He told him to come to his shop. After closing the shop, he borrowed the car of his friend Karan, a resident of Harmilap Nagar. They were roaming in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, here around 11.30 pm.

He said Mehul received a call from Cheeku stating that he was standing in front of his house in Sector 10. He asked him to come soon as he wants to meet him. Mehul again received a call from Cheeku asking him to reach the Sector 9/10 roundabout.

The victim said after reaching there, Mehul started talking to Cheeku. Later, Cheeku came to him and asked him to alight from the car and sit in another car in which about four persons were already sitting. Cheeku held his hand and called other persons to come with sticks. They started beating him up by stating that they would teach him a lesson as to how to talk on mobile phone.

He said passersby informed the police about the incident, who reached the spot immediately. After seeing the police, the suspects fled from the spot along with his friend Mehul Saini threatening him that they would eliminate him next time. The victim was later taken to the Civil Hospital.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 5 police station. The police were further investigating the matter.