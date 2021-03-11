4 booked for murder bid in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked four persons for allegedly attacking a Sector 56 resident and his mother. The complainant, Ravi Kumar, alleged that Rishi, Gurmeet, Dinesh and one other person attacked the complainant’s brother, Ajay, and his mother with a sword near their house. The victims were injured and admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16. The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Haryana man held with heroin

Zirakpur: The police arrested a Fatehbad resident, Vinod Kumar, with 22 gm of heroin in Dhakoli here on Wednesday. The police said the suspect’s white car was intercepted at the DPS chowk. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Dhakoli police station. TNS

Bikers snatch mobile phone

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone. The complainant, Nitin Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, reported that three persons riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near the Sector 34/35 light point. The police were informed about the incident. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Session held on substance abuse

Chandigarh: The Gender Champions Club Equal Opportunity Cell of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32-C, on Wednesday organised a session on "Combating Addiction: The Role of State and Community". A representative of the AA said, "Anyone can seek help from the worldwide fellowship of AA to lead a sober life." Prabhjot Atwal, Nodal Officer, Drug Abuse, Department of Social Welfare, said the session deliberated upon main reasons behind drug abuse. Anirudh Joshi, general secretary, GGDSD College Society, and Ajay Sharma, Principal, lauded the efforts of the club. TNS

Association's demands

Mohali: The Palm Plot Owners Residents Weflare Association, New Chandigarh, has urged the management of the society, Manohar Singh and Company, to provide various infrastructure facilities immediately. At a meeting held under Shiv Soni and Ashok Rattan, president and general secretary, respectively, the association demanded an approach road to all plot holders, proper security and lighting system, an overhead water tank, a sewerage treatment plant and possession of plots whose 70% of the payments had been made. TNS

Chandigarh Academy win

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Cricket Academy defeated Delhi by three wickets to enter the semifinal of the 38th All-India Shaheed Bhagat Singh Trophy U-18 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Delhi posted 185/6 in 30 overs, while Chandigarh team posted 188/7 in 25/2 overs. In the second match, Haryana defeated Hyderabad by 180 runs.

Nayagaon woman electrocuted

Mohali: A 25-year-old woman was electrocuted in Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon, on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Himani, a nursing staff officer at the AIIMS, Delhi. She had come here to his relatives house when she was electrocuted by a high tension wire while drying clothes on a grill of the house around 7pm. She was rushed to the PGI where doctors declared her brought dead. Two years ago, a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted at the same house due to overhead high tension wires. — TNS