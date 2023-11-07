4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 6

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly serving hookah at a club in Sector 5 here.

The accused were identified as Atul Kumar Yadav of Sector 18, Panchkula, Shikander Kumar of Bapu Dham Colony and Gaurav and Arvind Thakur of Manimajra.

Sources said a special team of the Panchkula police raided the place late last night and seized three hookah pipes from the spot. A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Earlier, to enforce the ban on hookah clubs in Panchkula, Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj issued a helpline asking residents to inform the police and complain about the bars and restaurants serving hookah in the city.

Kabiraj urged the public to inform the police on mobile number 7419000001 if they have any information regarding hookah being served or any anti-social activity in the city. The name and address of the person giving information will be kept secret.

The police commissioner said separate police teams had been formed to check illegal hookahs in any club, bar, cafe, lounge, etc. and there would be special monitoring, especially on weekends.

“If any club, lounge or bar is found serving hookah illegally, strict action will be taken against it,” said a statement issued by the police.

