4 CBI personnel detained in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Four CBI personnel from Delhi were detained here following a call of assault and extortion near Gate No. 3, Police Lines, Sector 26, on Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 2.30 am. Later, the four were handed over to CBI officers at the Zonal Headquarters, Sector 30, on Wednesday. Sources said a case was being registered against the four CBI personnel in Chandigarh. The UT police have lodged a DDR in this connection at the Sector 26 police station.