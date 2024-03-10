4-day amateur golf meet to tee off on March 12

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Tournament is all set to be played at Chandigarh Golf Club from March 12 to 15.

Top amateur golfers of the country are expected to take part in this Indian Golf Union (IGU) categorised tournament.

The meet is an integral part of the annual calendar of the IGU and is being played since 2000 in the memory of late CGC golfer Samarvir Singh Sahi.

Top Indian golfers such as Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar, Khalin Joshi and Rashid Khan have participated in the tournament in the past.

