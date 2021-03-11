4-day exhibition kicks off in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 11
To remember the pain and agony a large number of people suffered during the division of India and Pakistan, the Indian Council of Historical Research and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts commenced a four-day exhibition here today.
Partition Horror Remembrance Day is observed on August 14.
The exhibition, by PD Singh, a prominent senior citizen and ex-servicemen, will display the horror of Partition at M/s Rockrose Auto, Sector 20. It is open to the public till August 14.
This exhibition, amongst other platforms, is also being held at 188 outlets of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) across the country.
